ST Medical Monday: Sick, an excellent podcast produced at WFYI in Indianapolis, has just concluded its second season

On this edition of our show, we're talking about Sick, an investigative podcast about "what goes wrong in the places meant to keep us healthy." Season Two of Sick has just been finished, and as we learn, the entire season was focused on the intersection of health care and prisons. After all, prisons are, by definition, seriously conflicted places that, as this keen podcast points out, are meant to keep people healthy...yet also built to punish them. Our guests are Jake Harper and Lauren Bavis, the award-winning reporters who are also the co-hosts/co-producers of Sick (which you can listen to here, for free and on demand).