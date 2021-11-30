A chat with Marilynne Robinson, winner of the Helmerich Distinguished Author Award

Our guest is the widely cherished American novelist and essayist, Marilynne Robinson, who is this year's Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award recipient. (The Helmerich Distinguished Author Award is an annual prize given by the Tulsa Library Trust and the Tulsa City-County Library.) Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2005 and the National Humanities Medal in 2012, Robinson is perhaps best known for her brilliant novels "Housekeeping" (1980) and "Gilead" (2004). All of her fiction is especially praised for its graceful and insightful depictions of faith, family life, and rural America. Robinson will soon appear here in Tulsa to receive the Helmerich Distinguished Author Award in person, and while in town, she'll offer a free-to-the-public presentation at the TCCL's Central Library, located at Fifth Street and Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, on Saturday the 4th. (The event begins at 10:30am; more details are posted here.)