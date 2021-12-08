At the TCFR: "New Cold War? China's Naval Build Up, America's Response, and the Implications for Globalization and the American Economy"

Our guest is Dr. Bruce Jones, a senior fellow with the Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology in the Foreign Policy program of the Brookings Institution. He recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) titled "New Cold War? China's Naval Build Up, America's Response, and the Implications for Globalization and the American Economy." Dr. Jones is also the author of "To Rule the Waves: How Control of the World's Oceans Shapes the Fate of the Superpowers," a book that greatly informed the remarks he gave at the TCFR. You can learn more about the address that Dr. Jones gave in Tulsa here.