"Goldenrod: Poems" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in July.) Our guest is the Ohio-based, award-winning writer and poet Maggie Smith, whose latest book of poems is called "Goldenrod." It's the first book to appear from Smith since her bestselling memoir, "Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change." Like the best of Smith's earlier verse, the poems in "Goldenrod" look carefully and engagingly at the experiences of daily life — both the mundane and magical — in order to affirm, celebrate, lament, and/or investigate the human experience.