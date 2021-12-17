© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Goldenrod: Poems" (Encore)

Published December 17, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
Aired on Friday, December 17th.

"This empathetic, wise, and honest collection is brimming with poems full of heart and feeling." — Publishers Weekly

(Note: This interview first aired back in July.) Our guest is the Ohio-based, award-winning writer and poet Maggie Smith, whose latest book of poems is called "Goldenrod." It's the first book to appear from Smith since her bestselling memoir, "Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change." Like the best of Smith's earlier verse, the poems in "Goldenrod" look carefully and engagingly at the experiences of daily life — both the mundane and magical — in order to affirm, celebrate, lament, and/or investigate the human experience.

StudioTulsaPoetryWriters on WritingCreative WritingFamily LifeMotherhoodParentingAmerican LiteratureNature WritingReading
