StudioTulsa

The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "A History of the Human Brain: From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR, How Our Brain Evolved"

Published December 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST
Aired on Monday, December 27th.

A readable and engaging history of how our most mysterious organ developed over time.

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Bret Stetka, an editorial director at Medscape.com, which is the professional division of WebMD.com. A non-practicing physician and active freelance health/science journalist, Stetka joins us to discuss his fascinating book, "A History of the Human Brain: From the Sea Sponge to CRISPR, How Our Brain Evolved." It's a readable and engaging history of how our most mysterious organ developed over time...from the brain's improbable and watery beginnings to the super-complex marvel that's found within the head of Homo sapiens today.

