StudioTulsa

The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain"

Published January 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Aired on Tuesday, January 4th.

"[Vedantam] explains the phenomenon of deceit in general, and self-deception in particular, with the same plain language and gentle authority that his listeners have come to rely on." — The Washington Post

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Shankar Vedantam, the bestselling author and host of the popular "Hidden Brain" podcast and public-radio show. He joins us to discuss his book, "Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain." This book takes a detailed, research-driven look at the fundamental role of self-deception in human life -- that is, its positive as well as its negative aspects. As was noted by The Washington Post: "Powerful.... [Vedantam] explains the phenomenon of deceit in general, and self-deception in particular, with the same plain language and gentle authority that his listeners have come to rely on."

