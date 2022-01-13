StudioTulsa cracks open "The Paris Bookseller," a new novel by Kerri Maher

Paris in the 1920s -- it's a time and a place that seems forever fresh, and forever captivating, to a great many fans of modern literature. And at the center of this well-documented time and place, of course, there was the famous Shakespeare & Company bookstore (which lasted from 1919 to 1941). On this edition of ST, we learn about a new historical novel that focuses on this legendary bookshop and the bookish American woman who owned and operated it: Sylvia Beach. Our guest is Kerri Maher, whose newest novel is "The Paris Bookseller." Per a review of this novel by The Christian Science Monitor: "Maher vividly evokes the free-wheeling Parisian social life of the interwar period.... [An] affectionate novel [with] considerable appeal."