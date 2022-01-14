Principal Guest Conductor Daniel Hege will soon lead the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in a "Folk Dances" concert

Our guest on ST is Daniel Hege, the Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Tomorrow night, Saturday the 15th, Hege will lead the TSO in a concert at the Tulsa PAC titled "Folk Dances." On the program will be the Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 ("London") as well as his Tuba Concerto (featuring Jarrod Robertson, Principal Tuba for the TSO), along with Béla Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances and Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony. More information on this exciting concert, including how to get tickets, is at this link.