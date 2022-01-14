© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Principal Guest Conductor Daniel Hege will soon lead the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in a "Folk Dances" concert

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST
hege-photo-TSO.jfif
Aired on Friday, January 14th.

The evening will feature Vaughan Williams, Bartok, and Britten.

Our guest on ST is Daniel Hege, the Principal Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. Tomorrow night, Saturday the 15th, Hege will lead the TSO in a concert at the Tulsa PAC titled "Folk Dances." On the program will be the Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 ("London") as well as his Tuba Concerto (featuring Jarrod Robertson, Principal Tuba for the TSO), along with Béla Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances and Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony. More information on this exciting concert, including how to get tickets, is at this link.

Tags

StudioTulsaClassical MusicTulsa SymphonyTulsa Symphony OrchestraTulsa PACTulsa's Local Arts SceneConductors (in Classical Music)Music
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More