"Fixed.: How to Perfect the Fine Art of Problem Solving"

Our guest is Amy E. Herman, who was formerly the head of education at the Frick Collection, a renowned art museum in NYC. She's now the founder and president of The Art of Perception, Inc., an organization that conducts professional development courses for leaders around the world, including staffers at the FBI, NATO, the U.S. State Department, Interpol, and elsewhere. Herman is also an attorney, and what her courses do, basically, is employ the experience of looking at art in order to train people to see things differently. Herman's new book, which she tells us about, is based on her popular courses, which are all about finding ways to challenge our default thinking and revealing possibilities we might've overlooked. The booked is called "Fixed." -- and it's sure to fascinate, and moreover benefit, all of us who are willing to open our eyes and our minds.