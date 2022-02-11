© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Notes on "Another World" and the spiritual side of art

Published February 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST
philbrook-photo-gallery.jfif
Photo by Rich Fisher
A gallery photo taken at Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa, OK
Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 11.

In the years before World War II, a group of artists gathered in New Mexico to "carry painting beyond the appearance of the physical world, through new concepts of space, color, light, and design, [and into] imaginative realms [both] idealistic and spiritual." They called themselves the Transcendental Painting Group. Our guest is Philbrook Curator Susan Green, who tells us about the special exhibit, "Another World," which is the first comprehensive traveling exhibition to explore work by this group. (The show is at Philbrook through Feburary 20th.)

