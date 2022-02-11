Notes on "Another World" and the spiritual side of art

In the years before World War II, a group of artists gathered in New Mexico to "carry painting beyond the appearance of the physical world, through new concepts of space, color, light, and design, [and into] imaginative realms [both] idealistic and spiritual." They called themselves the Transcendental Painting Group. Our guest is Philbrook Curator Susan Green, who tells us about the special exhibit, "Another World," which is the first comprehensive traveling exhibition to explore work by this group. (The show is at Philbrook through Feburary 20th.)