"We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine, and Healing" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is Dr. Jillian Horton, a medical educator, writer, musician, and podcaster based in Canada. As an award-winning teacher of mindfulness, she works with doctors at all stages of their careers who are dealing with guilt, grief, burnout, frustration, and/or other professional pressures. Dr. Horton joins us to reflect on her own story -- she earned a master's in English before starting her study of medicine -- as she describes her book, "We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine, and Healing." The book doesn't just delve into the emotional and psychological difficulties that can come with being a doctor, it also looks carefully (and critically) at the flawed system that shapes medical professionals everywhere, thereby uncovering the stresses that can lead doctors to depression or suicide.