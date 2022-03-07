Mental health in today's Oklahoma: A chat with Whitney Bryen, a journalist with Oklahoma Watch

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Whitney Bryen, a reporter and multi-media journalist with Oklahoma Watch, which is a non-profit, statewide, independent news source dedicated to serving the public interest across a wide range of topics. Bryen's work focuses on mental health and vulnerable populations, and she joins us to discuss the current state of mental health in Oklahoma in general...as well as, more specifically, how the mental health of the Sooner Staten has been affected -- and still continues to be affected -- by the COVID pandemic and its various related crises. (Also, please note that the survey we talk with Bryen about in this show can be found here.)