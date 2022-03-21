© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
"Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia, and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep"

Published March 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
book-cover.jpg
Aired on Monday, March 21st.

"Regardless of your age, fitness level, or science acumen, [this is] an inspiring and engaging read. Dr. Heisz effectively explains the evidence behind the brain-boosting effects of exercise and how everyone can and should move their body to reap the benefits." -- Lynn Posluns, president of Women's Brain Health Initiative

Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Heisz, an expert in brain health who's also an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada. At that school, she directs the well-regarded NeuroFit Lab, which looks closely into the effects of exercise on the human brain. This is also the topic of her new book, "Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia, and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep." Dr. Heisz tells us about the book on today's STMM.

