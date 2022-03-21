Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Heisz, an expert in brain health who's also an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada. At that school, she directs the well-regarded NeuroFit Lab, which looks closely into the effects of exercise on the human brain. This is also the topic of her new book, "Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia, and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep." Dr. Heisz tells us about the book on today's STMM.