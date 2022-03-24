© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A chat with artist Troy Montes-Michie

Published March 24, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
Troy Montes-Michie, "Shadow and Act," 2021. Cut paper, photographs, ink, graphite, grease pencil, acrylics, and polyester thread on canvas. Courtesy of the artist and Company Gallery, New York.
Aired on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Notes on race, fashion, border towns, collage, creativity, and zoot suits. And more.

On this installment of ST, we share a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC speaks with artist Troy Montes-Michie, who was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1985. "Rock of Eye," the artist's first-ever solo museum exhibition, is now on view at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. In this show, his striking collages can be seen alongside drawings, sculptures, and installations.

