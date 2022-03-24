ST presents Museum Confidential: A chat with artist Troy Montes-Michie

On this installment of ST, we share a recently-posted episode of the Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC speaks with artist Troy Montes-Michie, who was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1985. "Rock of Eye," the artist's first-ever solo museum exhibition, is now on view at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. In this show, his striking collages can be seen alongside drawings, sculptures, and installations.