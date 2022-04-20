© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A chat about how AEP/PSO is making the switch to clean, renewable energy

Published April 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT
Inspecting Turbine Blade at NWTC
Photo by Dennis Schroeder / NREL (via www.energy.gov).
/
Source: NREL (via U.S. Department of Energy).
Aired on Wednesday, April 20th.

Our guest is the director of customer service and marketing at Public Service of Oklahoma (or AEP/PSO).

With Earth Day arriving in a couple of days, we're chatting on this edition of StudioTulsa about the plan that Public Service of Oklahoma (or AEP/PSO) now has to effectively flip its power-generation sources. That is, to flip from from 70 percent carbon sources and 30 percent renewables, as the equation stands today, to 70 renewable sources and 30 percent natural gas (with zero coal sources), which AEP/PSO says that it's on track to achieve by 2031. Our guest is Scott Ritz, director of customer service and marketing at Public Service of Oklahoma.

