A chat with conductor Scott Seaton, the Signature Symphony's next artistic director finalist

On this edition of Studio Tulsa, guest host Jason Heilman sits down with Scott Seaton, one of two conductors vying to be the next artistic director of the Signature Symphony at TCC. On Saturday night, the 23rd, Seaton will conduct the orchestra in a program that pairs the vivid Symphonie Fantastique by French romantic composer Hector Berlioz with music by The Beatles, plus works by Leonard Bernstein and tango master Carlos Gardel (with the Gardel piece featuring Signature Symphony concertmaster Maureen O'Boyle on violin). More information on this performance, beginning at 7:30pm at the TCC Van Trease Performing Arts Center, is posted here. (And please note that Jason will also host a musical preview of this concert on his upcoming Classical Tulsa program, airing Friday the 22nd at noon on Classical 88.7 KWTU HD-1.)