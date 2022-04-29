ST presents Museum Confidential: A Star Is Born (at 86)

On this edition of ST, we share the latest Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art now in its sixth season. MC chats with the visual artist and art teacher Shirley Woodson, who was born in Tennessee in 1936, and who grew up and still lives in Detroit. Detroit is her city, her muse. Now aged 86, Woodson recently opened her first-ever solo exhibition at her hometown museum, The Detroit Institute of Arts. And thus we also speak with Valerie Mercer, the exhibition's curator and head of the DIA's Center for African American Art.