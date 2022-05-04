© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Literature as resistance: A conversation with Azar Nafisi

Published May 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, May 4th.

"Nafisi moves effortlessly across the literary landscape.... [She] has a talent for combining the academic and the everyday, the theoretical and the personal, and thanks to her deliberate and confident voice, the lessons [in "Read Dangerously"] will stick with us, too." -- The New York Times Book Review

Our guest is Azar Nafisi, the bestselling Iranian-American writer and professor of English literature. Born in Tehran and based in the United States since 1997, she's well-known for her books "Reading Lolita in Tehran" and "The Republic of Imagination" (among other volumes). She joins us to discuss her latest book, which is a collection of letters-as-essays titled "Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times." It's a work that, per a starred review in Publishers Weekly, takes a "stunning look at the power of reading.... Nafisi's prose is razor-sharp, and her analysis lands on a hopeful note.... This excellent collection provokes and inspires at every turn." Please note that Ms. Nafisi will be a featured speaker at TU's upcoming Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony, happening on Saturday the 7th at 9:45am in the Reynolds Center.

Literacy and Reading Literary Criticism American Politics American Literature Essays Social Change Social Justice Popular Culture American Culture Writers on Writing Nonfiction Books Classic Literature Novels Creative Writing TU The University of Tulsa
Related Content
  • The Curious Life Of Futurist Author Ray Bradbury
    Arnie Seipel
    Ray Bradbury has died at the age of 91. He wrote such classics as The Martian Chronicles and Fahrenheit 451. Futuristic tales from a man who never used a computer, or even drove a car.
  • Summer Reading: Author Azar Nafisi
    Our summer reading series profiles Azar Nafisi, author of Lolita in Tehran. She is currently the director of the Dialogue Project at The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. She has just finished Diane Ravitch's The Language Police, and lists Address Unknown by Kathrine Taylor as one of her favorite books. Nafisi also regularly revisits Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God.
  • Would time spent with Anton Chekov, famed for his subtle, flawed characters, make you a better judge of human nature?
    Want To Read Others' Thoughts? Try Reading Literary Fiction
    Nell Greenfieldboyce
    Reading literary fiction improves people's ability to recognize other people's mental states, while popular fiction and nonfiction do not, a study says. That may be because literary fiction tends to focus on the psychology and inner lives of the characters.
  • This 1966 file photo shows science fiction writer Ray Bradbury looking at a picture that was part of a school project to illustrate characters in one of his dramas.
    Ray Bradbury: Finding Our Reflections Where We Didn't Expect Them
    Peter Sagal
    Peter Sagal remembers Ray Bradbury as one of the writers who wrote the stories of his science-fiction childhood. He notes that the author was always showing us "our reflections in very strange places."
  • WilliamPhoto.jpg
    StudioTulsa
    "50 Reasons to Reread 50 Books You Haven't Touched Since High School"
    Sure, you loved "The Catcher in the Rye" at the age of 16...but would you still love it? You appreciated "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Cannery Row" way…
  • imprint_sept_2019.png
    Imprint
    Reading as Resistance
    Rebecca Howard
    As a librarian, it’s been heartening to see so many people sharing reading lists in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. For those who identify…
