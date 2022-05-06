© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

As the Tulsa Symphony concludes its current season with a "Mercurial" concert, Gerhardt Zimmermann will conduct

Published May 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, May 6th.

The concert will take place on Saturday the 7th at 7:30pm in the Tulsa PAC.

Our guest on ST is Gerhardt Zimmermann, who will be the guest conductor for the next Tulsa Symphony Orchestra concert. (This concert will happen on Saturday night, the 7th, at the Tulsa PAC; more details, including how to get tickets, are posted here.) The evening, which is being presented under the title "Mercurial," will feature three familiar yet stirring masterworks from the Western classical tradition: "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2" by Liszt, "Appalachian Spring" by Copland, and "Symphony No. 4" by Tchaikovsky.

