StudioTulsa

"Move the Body, Heal the Mind" (Encore)

Published May 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, May 16th.

"Regardless of your age, fitness level, or science acumen, [this is] an inspiring and engaging read. Dr. Heisz effectively explains the evidence behind the brain-boosting effects of exercise and how everyone can and should move their body to reap the benefits." -- Lynn Posluns, president of Women's Brain Health Initiative

(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) Our guest is Dr. Jennifer Heisz, an expert in brain health who's also an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada. At that school, she directs the well-regarded NeuroFit Lab, which looks closely into the effects of exercise on the human brain. This is also the topic of her book, "Move the Body, Heal the Mind: Overcome Anxiety, Depression, and Dementia, and Improve Focus, Creativity, and Sleep." Dr. Heisz tells us about this book on today's STMM.

Brain, Brain research, Fitness and Exercise, Mental Health, Health Care, Medical Research, Personal Health and Well-Being, Scientific Research, Stress, Academic Life and Culture, Nonfiction, Creativity
