Taking a look inside "The Candy House" with Jennifer Egan

Our guest is Jennifer Egan, the celebrated American novelist and short-story writer. Her books include "The Invisible Circus" (1994), "The Keep" (2006), and "Manhattan Beach" (2017). Egan's novel "A Visit from the Goon Squad" won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction as well as a National Book Critics Circle Award. She joins us to talk about her newest novel, "The Candy House," which looks carefully (and unsettlingly) at a society that spends more and more of its life online -- and which thus revisits a few characters and narratives that were first introduced in "A Visit from the Goon Squad." As noted by critic Dwight Garner in The New York Times: "Sometimes...you pick up a novel and it makes your skin prickle. Jennifer Egan's new one, 'The Candy House,' is one of these novels. This is minimalist maximalism. It's as if Egan compressed a big 19th-century triple-decker novel onto a flash drive.... Egan goes all in on the power of storytelling and of fiction."