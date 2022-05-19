Indian Elvis: The origin, development, and flourishing of a local Choctaw celebrity
Michael Loman, now in his early fifties, started living like a King in his twenties -- and he told his story last month at a StoryCorps Mobile Booth in Tulsa.
The ongoing StoryCorps oral history project, founded in 2003, is a favorite among many public-radio fans, and excerpts from StoryCorps conversations are heard on NPR's Morning Edition each Friday. We at Public Radio Tulsa were very pleased to host a StoryCorps Mobile Booth here in our community during March and April, and on today's ST, we are likewise pleased to share a conversation that was taped at that very Booth. Michael Loman, also known as Indian Elvis, is presented here in a discussion with his friend Norris Streetman, who's also the producer of the "Indian Elvis on the Rez" TV program (the first episode of which was recently screened at Circle Cinema). Loman talks about when, where, and how he started personifying Elvis -- and about his life as a Choctaw musician/entertainer more generally.