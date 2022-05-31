© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Supersized Lies: How Myths about Weight Loss Are Keeping Us Fat...." (Encore)

Published May 31, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, May 30th.

A guidebook that, per Kirkus Reviews, is "inherently intriguing, even for those lucky people not looking to lose weight."

(Note: This discussion first aired back in October.) Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall Street Journal. He is also the author of several books on healthy eating and healthy living, and he's well-known for the ways in which he dissects the science/data/research behind popular health claims. His newest book, which he tells us about, is "Supersized Lies: How Myths about Weight Loss Are Keeping Us Fat -- and the Truth About What Really Works."

StudioTulsa Fitness and ExerciseNonfictionJohn Henning SchumannDiets and Eating HabitsEating DisordersNutrition and Healthy EatingMedical ResearchScientific ResearchHealth
Related Content
  • NPR National News
    Journal: Popular Diets Work, Willpower the Problem
    Steve Inskeep
    New research from The Journal of the American Medical Association shows that popular weight loss programs can be effective. The problem is, most people can't stick with them. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Allison Aubrey.
  • Science On Diets Is Low In Essential Information
    Harlan Krumholz
    The diet industry generates billions of dollars annually, but it is built on razor-thin evidence about what is best for any person. And it's likely that one diet type doesn't fit all.
  • Low-Carb Diets Hurt Florida O.J. Sales
    Snigdha Prakash
    The popularity of low-carb diets is taking its toll on orange juice sales. Florida citrus growers hope to counter the drop with a new ad campaign promoting O.J.'s health benefits. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports.
  • In her new book, neuroscientist Sandra Aamodt tackles why traditional diets don't work for many people, and often leave the dieter worse off than before.
    A Neuroscientist Tackles 'Why Diets Make Us Fat'
    Jean Fain
    Why don't traditional diets work for many people? Blame your brain, suggests Sandra Aamodt. Her new book delves into the science of why eating and weight have become such a sizable problem.
  • Sales of diet food products have dropped in recent years as consumers have become disillusioned with their effectiveness for weight loss.
    Diet Foods Are Tanking. So The Diet Industry Is Now Selling 'Health'
    Angus Chen
    Consumers are increasingly disillusioned with diet products and programs. But they're also confused by new terms like gluten-free and non-GMO, industry analysts and nutritionists say.
  • A study found that a Mediterranean diet with extra nuts and olive oil was associated with a lower risk of a cardiovascular condition called peripheral artery disease.
    More Signs A Mediterranean Diet Helps Prevent Cardiovascular Ills
    Allison Aubrey
    A study found that people on the diet, which is rich in nuts and olive oil, had a lower risk of developing peripheral artery disease than people on a low-fat diet. The research helps build the case that a Mediterranean diet can help prevent a wide range of cardiovascular diseases.
