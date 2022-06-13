© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A conversation with Joey Madia, who will personify Allen Ginsberg at Tulsa Chautauqua 2022

Published June 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT
Allen-Ginsberg.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, June 7th.

The theme for this year's Tulsa Chautauqua festival is "Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs, and Rock 'n' Roll."

The free-to-the-public Tulsa Chautauqua 2022 festival -- a week-long series of lectures, gatherings, workshops, and "living history" performances -- begins today (June 7th) at the Tulsa Historical Society. The theme for this year's festival is "Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs, and Rock 'n' Roll," and it will feature scholars performing as Allen Ginsberg, Christopher Isherwood, Cass Elliot, Timothy Leary, and John Lennon. Our guest on ST is Joey Madia, who will personify Ginsberg. (More on Tulsa Chautauqua is posted here.)

Tags

StudioTulsa The SixtiesAmerican HistoryAmerican CultureAmerican LiteraturePopular CultureTulsa ChautauquaTulsa Historical SocietyPoetryHistorical Research
Related Content
Load More