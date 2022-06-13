A conversation with Joey Madia, who will personify Allen Ginsberg at Tulsa Chautauqua 2022

The free-to-the-public Tulsa Chautauqua 2022 festival -- a week-long series of lectures, gatherings, workshops, and "living history" performances -- begins today (June 7th) at the Tulsa Historical Society. The theme for this year's festival is "Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs, and Rock 'n' Roll," and it will feature scholars performing as Allen Ginsberg, Christopher Isherwood, Cass Elliot, Timothy Leary, and John Lennon. Our guest on ST is Joey Madia, who will personify Ginsberg. (More on Tulsa Chautauqua is posted here.)