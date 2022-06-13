© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: "Good Anxiety" (Encore)

Published June 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
Good-A-Book.jfif
Aired on Monday, June 6th.

"The book contains surveys and strategies to help people assess and even befriend their anxiety. It's a powerful reminder that many of the human body's adaptations can be used for good or ill -- and that people can flip their responses to what can feel like inevitable feelings of anxiety and stress." -- The Washington Post

(Note: This show first aired in September of last year.) These are, as we all know, particularly anxious times; feelings of anxiety are clearly widespread, for many reasons. But what are the "good" aspects of anxiety? Our guest is Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University and a well-known authority on neuroplasticity. She joins us to discuss her bestselling book, "Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion."

Tags

StudioTulsa John Henning SchumannEmotional HealthMedical ResearchMedicineMental HealthScientific ResearchHealthPersonal Health and Well-BeingStress
Related Content
Load More