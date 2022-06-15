At the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations -- "Russia: Shunned in Europe, but Welcomed by the Rest?"

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, it's been pretty clear that nations like France, Germany, and the U.K. look upon Russia in much the same way as does the United States. But what about India, say, or China, or South Africa? Or the nations of the Middle East? Our guest on ST is Charles E. Ziegler, a Professor of Political Science and University Scholar at the University of Louisville. Ziegler is a specialist on the domestic, foreign, and security policies of Russia and Eurasia; his various books include "The History of Russia" (2nd edition, Greenwood Press, 2009), "Foreign Policy and East Asia" (Cambridge University Press, 1993), and "Environmental Policy in the USSR" (University of Massachusetts Press, 1987). He recently gave an address at the TCFR titled "Russia: Shunned in Europe, but Welcomed by the Rest?"