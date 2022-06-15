© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel" (Encore)

Published June 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT
book-cover-cloud.jfif
Aired on Tuesday, June 14th.

"Stunning...deeply imagined...a novel about how people find hope in the midst of chaos and fear, and how books themselves might be the best things humans have ever done." -- The San Francisco Chronicle

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of the most cherished and highest-selling novels of recent times. He joins us to discuss "Cloud Cuckoo Land," his newest novel. Set in Constantinople in the 15th century, in a small town in today's Idaho, and on a spaceship decades from now -- and with all three of these narratives based upon stories contained within a long-lost book from ancient Greece -- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" is a hefty and engaging work of rich imagination, deep compassion, and vast inter-connectedness.

Tags

StudioTulsa NovelsAmerican LiteratureWriters on WritingScience FictionAncient WorldAncient GreeceIdahoOuter SpaceCreative WritingLiteracy and ReadingBooks
Related Content
Load More