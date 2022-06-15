"Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of the most cherished and highest-selling novels of recent times. He joins us to discuss "Cloud Cuckoo Land," his newest novel. Set in Constantinople in the 15th century, in a small town in today's Idaho, and on a spaceship decades from now -- and with all three of these narratives based upon stories contained within a long-lost book from ancient Greece -- "Cloud Cuckoo Land" is a hefty and engaging work of rich imagination, deep compassion, and vast inter-connectedness.