Our guest is Dr. John Richard Saylor, a professor of mechanical engineering at Clemson University. He's spent most of his career studying fluid mechanics, specifically looking at phenomena that occur at the connection points between air and water. His new book, which he tells us about, touches upon this topic but is also much broader. That book is "Lakes: Their Birth, Life, and Death." It's an engaging tour through the most fascinating lakes of the world. Along the way, we as readers learn about the many forms that lakes can take -- and how they come to be, how they dry up, how they feed and support various ecosystems, and how the earth is altered when they vanish.