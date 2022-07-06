© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Lakes: Their Birth, Life, and Death"

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
book-lakes.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, July 6th.

"Saylor delivers science in a layperson's language to detail their forms, how they're created, how they're miraculously sustained, and, yes, how they die. Revelations abound." — Booklist

Our guest is Dr. John Richard Saylor, a professor of mechanical engineering at Clemson University. He's spent most of his career studying fluid mechanics, specifically looking at phenomena that occur at the connection points between air and water. His new book, which he tells us about, touches upon this topic but is also much broader. That book is "Lakes: Their Birth, Life, and Death." It's an engaging tour through the most fascinating lakes of the world. Along the way, we as readers learn about the many forms that lakes can take -- and how they come to be, how they dry up, how they feed and support various ecosystems, and how the earth is altered when they vanish.

Tags

StudioTulsa Grand LakeLake KeystoneLow Water DamsRivers and StreamsEcologyGeographyBiologyweatherNatureNature WritingLake LevelsSea Life / Marine BiologyEarth Science
Related Content
Load More