StudioTulsa

A chat with Greg Fallis, the leader of Tulsa's recently formed and quite popular King Cabbage Brass Band

Published July 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, July 20th.

The band will play a much-anticipated show at Cain's Ballroom on this coming Saturday night (the 23rd).

On this edition of ST, we welcome Greg Fallis, an accomplished Tulsa-based musician who -- several years ago, while he was a music student at TU -- used to cover the front desk here at Public Radio Tulsa. These days, Fallis is an active freelance musician on the local Tulsa scene; he's also the founder and leader of the popular King Cabbage Brass Band, which will play a show at Cain's Ballroom on this coming Saturday night (the 23rd). Fallis plays both the trombone and the sousaphone -- he studied the former while at TU, and he sports the latter as part of the King Cabbage ensemble. He tells us that he first started thinking about putting together Tulsa's only New Orleans-style brass band while he himself was living in (and gigging in and around) the Crescent City in 2021...at the height of the pandemic.

