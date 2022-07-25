A conversation with Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative, or TCI, which is a nonprofit that, per its website, "works to remove barriers and increase access to birth control in Tulsa County.... Since 2010, TCI has worked to ensure individuals have the resources and information to decide if and when they want to become pregnant in an effort to honor and support their autonomy and safety. In coalition with a strong network of partners, TCI builds sustainable bridges between community and health centers." Bellis join us to discuss how the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade is affecting -- and will continue to affect -- women's reproductive health care in the State of Oklahoma. She also talks about why she's running to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy (KJ) McKee.