© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A conversation with Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
pic-laura.jpg
Aired on Monday, July 25th.

We get an update from an important nonprofit that "works to remove barriers and increase access to birth control in Tulsa County."

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative, or TCI, which is a nonprofit that, per its website, "works to remove barriers and increase access to birth control in Tulsa County.... Since 2010, TCI has worked to ensure individuals have the resources and information to decide if and when they want to become pregnant in an effort to honor and support their autonomy and safety. In coalition with a strong network of partners, TCI builds sustainable bridges between community and health centers." Bellis join us to discuss how the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade is affecting -- and will continue to affect -- women's reproductive health care in the State of Oklahoma. She also talks about why she's running to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy (KJ) McKee.

Tags

StudioTulsa Birth ControlPregnancyWomen's HealthWomen's IssuesWomen's RightsWomen's and Gender Studiesteen pregnancyNonprofitsRoe Vs. WadeabortionHealth CarePublic HealthMedical MondayJohn Henning SchumannCity of TulsaTulsa City CouncilG.T. Bynum
Related Content
Load More