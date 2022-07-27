Combatting homelessness throughout the Tulsa area

Our guest is Becky Gligo, the Executive Director of Housing Solutions. Housing Solutions is a local nonprofit that, per its website, "[is] dedicated to building systems that make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Housing Solutions is the lead agency for the Tulsa County HUD-funded Continuum of Care (CoC).... [As such, it] coordinates and manages over $3 million annually in federal, state, county, and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing, and services to people [who are] experiencing homelessness or [are] at risk of homelessness." Gligo talks with us about the important work that Housing Solutions does in our community, especially given the extreme weather we've been experiencing lately, and moreover, given the fact that homelessness is clearly increasing in Tulsa.