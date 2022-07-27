© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Combatting homelessness throughout the Tulsa area

Published July 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
wiki-photo.jpg
Photo via Wikipedia
/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homelessness
Aired on Wednesday, July 27th.

We chat with Becky Gligo, who left Tulsa's City Hall in late 2020 to become the Executive Director of Housing Solutions, a crucial Tulsa nonprofit.

Our guest is Becky Gligo, the Executive Director of Housing Solutions. Housing Solutions is a local nonprofit that, per its website, "[is] dedicated to building systems that make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Housing Solutions is the lead agency for the Tulsa County HUD-funded Continuum of Care (CoC).... [As such, it] coordinates and manages over $3 million annually in federal, state, county, and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing, and services to people [who are] experiencing homelessness or [are] at risk of homelessness." Gligo talks with us about the important work that Housing Solutions does in our community, especially given the extreme weather we've been experiencing lately, and moreover, given the fact that homelessness is clearly increasing in Tulsa.

Tags

StudioTulsa HomelessnessCity of TulsaNonprofitsReal Estate and HousingCity LifeHeat waveHousing SolutionsAffordable housingPublic HealthSocial ChangeHungerUrban InfrastructureUrban Planning
Related Content
Load More