© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Literature as resistance: A conversation with Azar Nafisi (Encore)

Published July 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
book-cover.png
Aired on Friday, July 29th.

"Nafisi...has a talent for combining the academic and the everyday, the theoretical and the personal, and thanks to her deliberate and confident voice, the lessons [in this book] will stick with us, too." -- The New York Times Book Review

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Azar Nafisi, the bestselling Iranian-American writer and professor of English literature. Born in Tehran and based in the United States since 1997, she's well-known for her books "Reading Lolita in Tehran" and "The Republic of Imagination" (among other volumes). She joins us to discuss her latest book, which is a collection of letters-as-essays titled "Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times." It's a work that, per a starred review in Publishers Weekly, takes a "stunning look at the power of reading.... Nafisi's prose is razor-sharp, and her analysis lands on a hopeful note.... This excellent collection provokes and inspires at every turn."

Tags

StudioTulsa Writers on WritingEssaysLiteracy and ReadingLiterary CriticismLiterature
Related Content
  • Summer Reading: Author Azar Nafisi
    Our summer reading series profiles Azar Nafisi, author of Lolita in Tehran. She is currently the director of the Dialogue Project at The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. She has just finished Diane Ravitch's The Language Police, and lists Address Unknown by Kathrine Taylor as one of her favorite books. Nafisi also regularly revisits Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God.
  • The Curious Life Of Futurist Author Ray Bradbury
    Arnie Seipel
    Ray Bradbury has died at the age of 91. He wrote such classics as The Martian Chronicles and Fahrenheit 451. Futuristic tales from a man who never used a computer, or even drove a car.
  • WilliamPhoto.jpg
    StudioTulsa
    "50 Reasons to Reread 50 Books You Haven't Touched Since High School"
    Sure, you loved "The Catcher in the Rye" at the age of 16...but would you still love it? You appreciated "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Cannery Row" way…
  • imprint_sept_2019.png
    Imprint
    Reading as Resistance
    Rebecca Howard
    As a librarian, it’s been heartening to see so many people sharing reading lists in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. For those who identify…
Load More