Chantel Prat Talks about "The Neuroscience of You"

As the field of neuroscience progresses, scientists and researchers are offering new insights into the abilities, functions, and adaptability of the human brain, but they offer an overall view of our brains as a species. University of Washington professor Chantel Prat looks into the individual differences of brain function, and explores why are brains are unique and how we can benefit from theses differences within us. Her book, "The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours," offers a layman's introduction into brain function and quizzes, puzzles and exercises to demonstrate our individual strengths and differences.

Dr. Chantel Prat is a professor of psychology, neuroscience and linguistics at the University of Washington, and is affiliated with the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences, and was featured in the documentary film "I Am Human."