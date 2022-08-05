Learning About Lindsey House, Transitional Housing For Women and Children in Recovery

On this edition of ST, we learn about Lindsey House, a transitional living-learning residency for women and their children experiencing situational homelessness. Since its founding in 2010, Lindsey House has provided a vastly undeserved need in the community for women and children left homeless due to substance abuse issues, loss of family, sudden job loss, or spiraling debt. Lindsey House provides housing and training in financial literacy, workplace proficiency, and life skills, so that by the end of the program, the families should have full-time employment and permanent housing. We speak with CEO Maggie Hoey, and Stephanie Wyrick, a current participant in the program. Now in the final months of her residency, Wyrick has a full-time job, she's reunited with her children, who were in foster care, received certification as a doula, and will move to permanent housing in a few months.