"The Paris Bookseller," a Historical Novel about the Home of Post-WWI Literature (Encore)

Paris in the 1920s, a time and place that seems forever fresh and captivating, to many fans of modern literature. And the center of this well-documented time and place, was the famous Shakespeare & Company bookstore (which lasted from 1919 to 1941). On this edition of ST, we meet Kerri Maher, whose novel, "The Paris Bookseller" recalls the shop, the place where many expatriate American writers collected their mail and hung out with the bookish American woman who owned and operated it, Sylvia Beach. Beach was a champion of the modernist, even publishing the first edition of James Joyce's "Ulysses."

Kerri Maher is the author of several historical novels based on real people and events including "The Kennedy Debutante" and "The Girl in White Gloves."