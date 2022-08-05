© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Paris Bookseller," a Historical Novel about the Home of Post-WWI Literature (Encore)

Published August 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT
Kerri Maher-cover
Aired Wednesday, August 3rd.

Kerri Maher's fictionalized story of Sylvia Beach, the American who owned and operated Shakespeare & Company, the bookstore that became the home of modern literature.

Paris in the 1920s, a time and place that seems forever fresh and captivating, to many fans of modern literature. And the center of this well-documented time and place, was the famous Shakespeare & Company bookstore (which lasted from 1919 to 1941). On this edition of ST, we meet Kerri Maher, whose novel, "The Paris Bookseller" recalls the shop, the place where many expatriate American writers collected their mail and hung out with the bookish American woman who owned and operated it, Sylvia Beach. Beach was a champion of the modernist, even publishing the first edition of James Joyce's "Ulysses."
Kerri Maher is the author of several historical novels based on real people and events including "The Kennedy Debutante" and "The Girl in White Gloves."

