A chat with Dan Reinking of the Sutton Avian Research Center

We're pleased to welcome Dan Reinking back to StudioTulsa. He's the Senior Biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center. The Sutton Center, as noted at its website, was founded "with the mission of finding cooperative conservation solutions for birds and the natural world through science and education.... [Thus the Center conducts] intensive, conservation-oriented, ecological field research on declining grassland birds, developing and applying techniques for the reintroduction and monitoring of Southern Bald Eagles, managing the successful captive breeding of endangered species, and performing bird surveys in Oklahoma and across the world." Reinking also tells us about the Center's upcoming -- and quite popular -- annual "Wild Brew" fundraiser, which will happen on August 27th at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.