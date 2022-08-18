© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A chat with Dan Reinking of the Sutton Avian Research Center

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT
rich-photo.png
Rich Fisher recording an "in the field" interview with Dan Reinking at the Sutton Center in the early 1990s (back in the early days of StudioTulsa).
/
File photo
Aired on Thursday, August 18th.

Located near Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the private, nonprofit George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center was founded in 1983.

We're pleased to welcome Dan Reinking back to StudioTulsa. He's the Senior Biologist at the Sutton Avian Research Center. The Sutton Center, as noted at its website, was founded "with the mission of finding cooperative conservation solutions for birds and the natural world through science and education.... [Thus the Center conducts] intensive, conservation-oriented, ecological field research on declining grassland birds, developing and applying techniques for the reintroduction and monitoring of Southern Bald Eagles, managing the successful captive breeding of endangered species, and performing bird surveys in Oklahoma and across the world." Reinking also tells us about the Center's upcoming -- and quite popular -- annual "Wild Brew" fundraiser, which will happen on August 27th at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

Tags

StudioTulsa BirdsBirdwatchingWildlife Conservation and PreservationScientific ResearchBiologyScienceNonprofitsBartlesvilleChicken / Poultry Farming
Related Content
Load More