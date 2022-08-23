© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

Acclaimed journalist and biographer David Maraniss offers "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe"

Published August 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, August 23rd.

"Goes beyond the myth and into the guts of Thorpe's life, using extensive research, historical nuance, and bittersweet honesty to tell the story of a gifted and complicated man." -- Los Angeles Times

Our guest is David Maraniss, an associate editor at The Washington Post. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism, and his bestselling books include biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente, and Vince Lombardi. Maraniss joins us to discuss his latest book, which tells the story of one of history's all-time-greatest athletes. "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe" is a book that, per The Wall Street Journal, "showcases Mr. Maraniss's abilities as an indefatigable researcher and a deft prose stylist.... [The book reveals] Thorpe as a man in full, whose life was characterized by both soaring triumph and grievous loss."

