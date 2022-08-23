Acclaimed journalist and biographer David Maraniss offers "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe"

Our guest is David Maraniss, an associate editor at The Washington Post. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize for journalism, and his bestselling books include biographies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Roberto Clemente, and Vince Lombardi. Maraniss joins us to discuss his latest book, which tells the story of one of history's all-time-greatest athletes. "Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe" is a book that, per The Wall Street Journal, "showcases Mr. Maraniss's abilities as an indefatigable researcher and a deft prose stylist.... [The book reveals] Thorpe as a man in full, whose life was characterized by both soaring triumph and grievous loss."