"It's Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything" (Encore)

Published August 25, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
book-kate.jpg
Aired on Thursday, August 25th.

"Readers will come away with an appreciation of how crucial -- and how cool -- chemistry actually is." -- Publishers Weekly

(Note: This show first aired last summer.) Our guest is Kate Biberdorf, a scientist and chemistry professor at The University of Texas who, as "Kate the Chemist," has written several popular books on science for young readers. Now comes her first book for adults, which she tells us about. It's a fun, wide-ranging work called "It's Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything." Ever wondered what makes dough rise? Or how exactly coffee gives us that all-important energy boost? Or why shampoo can sometimes make hair look greasy? Or why we're supposed to store wine bottles on their side (and not standing upright)? The answers to all of these -- in other words, the chemistry of all of these -- can be found here.

StudioTulsa NonfictionScienceCooking and CuisineChildren's BooksPopular CultureChemistryAcademic Life and CultureScientific ResearchNatureScience and TechnologyHistory of Science
