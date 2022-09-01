"The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories behind America's Favorite Dishes" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) On this edition of ST, we're discussing food, glorious food -- and in particular, American food. What does the phrase "American cuisine" refer to? And what do we mean when we say that a certain dish has been "Americanized"? Is there a national menu that we as Americans all share? And what will food in the US be like in the future? Our guest is David Page, whose book explores all of these questions; Page is best-known for creating the popular TV show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." As was noted of this book by Michael Stern, a noted expert on food and travel in America: "Page celebrates America's iconic dishes: what they are, where they came from, and where they are going...[and] who loves them and why. It's a gold mine of information, told not just with facts, but with beguiling anecdotes and good humor. This is a book that shows how deeply and brilliantly (and deliciously) what we eat defines who we are."