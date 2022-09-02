"Food Instagram: Identity, Influence, and Negotiation"

Even if you spend you just a short while looking at Instagram, you're going to see some photos of food. In many cases, really striking photos, and you'll see lots of them -- i.e., photos presenting all types of food, in all sorts of contexts. Why is this? And how did this come about? Our guests are Emily Contois and Zenia Kish, who are both media studies professors here at TU; they're also the co-editors of an essay collection titled "Food Instagram." They tell us about this far-ranging new book, for which there will be a free-to-the-public "after-work book-launch event" tonight (Friday the 2nd) at 5pm. It happens at The Zarrow Center for Art and Education in downtown Tulsa; more on this event is posted here.