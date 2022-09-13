John A. List, chief economist at WalMart and economics professor at the University of Chicago, to speak soon at TU

Some business models are able to "scale" -- but others, clearly, are not. Why is that? And what do we mean by "scaling" in the first place? Our guest on ST is John A. List, chief economist at WalMart and Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago. He'll be speaking on Friday the 16th at noon in the University of Tulsa's Allen Chapman Student Union; his remarks are being presented by the Executive Speaker Series, an initiative of TU's Friends of Finance. (More on the event is posted here.) Prof. List tells us about his compelling new book, "The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale." It's a work that, per The Wall Street Journal, was written by "an entertaining and clear writer. [List's] book is chock-full of compelling stories of businesses that failed and others that went big."