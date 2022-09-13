© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

John A. List, chief economist at WalMart and economics professor at the University of Chicago, to speak soon at TU

Published September 13, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
list-pic.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, September 13th.

Prof. List will speak at noon on Friday the 16th as a part of TU's Friends of Finance Executive Speaker Series.

Some business models are able to "scale" -- but others, clearly, are not. Why is that? And what do we mean by "scaling" in the first place? Our guest on ST is John A. List, chief economist at WalMart and Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago. He'll be speaking on Friday the 16th at noon in the University of Tulsa's Allen Chapman Student Union; his remarks are being presented by the Executive Speaker Series, an initiative of TU's Friends of Finance. (More on the event is posted here.) Prof. List tells us about his compelling new book, "The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale." It's a work that, per The Wall Street Journal, was written by "an entertaining and clear writer. [List's] book is chock-full of compelling stories of businesses that failed and others that went big."

Tags

StudioTulsa Business and EntrepreneurshipBanking and FinanceCollins College of Business (TU)EconomicsThe University of TulsaBrands and Marketingsmall businessesInternational CorporationsNonfiction
Related Content
Load More