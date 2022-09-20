"The Daughter of Auschwitz"

Our guest on ST is Tova Friedman, who's now 84 years old and based in New Jersey. She was one of the youngest people to emerge from Auschwitz, and she has written a new memoir that carefully looks back on this nightmarish experience. Upon surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland, where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp; she was nearly six when she and her mother were shoved into a jam-packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp. As Tova writes in this disturbing yet vitally important memoir: "I am a survivor. That comes with a survivor's obligation to represent one and a half million Jewish children murdered by the Nazis. They cannot speak. So I must speak on their behalf."