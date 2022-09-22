For more than two decades now, The Moth has brought audiences together to hear all sorts of true, memorable, and moving stories "told live" -- on the radio, on the Web, and at storytelling events nationwide. Our guest is Jenifer Hixson, one of the producers and hosts of The Moth Radio Hour. She's actually in our community right now as part of a just-launched Moth Pop-Up Porch Tour (with subsequent stops happening soon in Dallas, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham, and Atlanta; for more on various Moth activities occurring here in Tulsa, please go here). Hixson is also one of the authors of a bestselling new book, which she tells us about. That book is "How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth." Per the Washington Post: "True to its title, 'How to Tell a Story' is a wonderfully practical and thoughtful guide to turning your own experiences and epiphanies into engaging tales. The book is very Moth-centric...but there's also advice about telling stories during job interviews, business presentations, and toasts. Everything here could be easily adapted by classroom teachers or (one can hope) by relatives you see once a year at Thanksgiving."