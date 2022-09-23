Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company present "Twisted Shakez" at ahha

On this edition of ST, we learn about "Twisted Shakez," a new play now being staged at ahha in downtown Tulsa; it runs through tomorrow night (Saturday the 24th) and you can get tickets and/or more info here. The play is being co-presented by Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company, and it imagines a world in which Shakespeare's characters arrive in present-day Tulsa...with each character having an awareness of their individual story/identity through the consciousness of every actor who's ever played them. Our guests are Diana Williams Pohl, who wrote this zany and entertaining play, and Jarrod Kopp, the executive director of Theatre Tulsa.