Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company present "Twisted Shakez" at ahha

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, September 23rd.

A bunch of Shakespeare's characters suddenly arrive in Tulsa. Time is the present (mostly). Location is Woodward Park (sort of). Such is the premise of a lively new play now at ahha.

On this edition of ST, we learn about "Twisted Shakez," a new play now being staged at ahha in downtown Tulsa; it runs through tomorrow night (Saturday the 24th) and you can get tickets and/or more info here. The play is being co-presented by Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company, and it imagines a world in which Shakespeare's characters arrive in present-day Tulsa...with each character having an awareness of their individual story/identity through the consciousness of every actor who's ever played them. Our guests are Diana Williams Pohl, who wrote this zany and entertaining play, and Jarrod Kopp, the executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

