Getting to know the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative

The pandemic. The economy. The opioid crisis. The rise in suicide rates. The stress and strife now implicit in American politics. There are many ways in which our mental health is being severely and incessantly challenged. On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the Tulsa-based Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, which (as noted at its website) is comprised of "a nonpartisan, dedicated team of policy and mental health experts who collaborate with state and local leaders to develop and advance innovative, data-informed policies and capacity-building approaches in the prevention and treatment of mental illness and substance use disorders for Oklahomans." Our guest is Zack Stoycoff, the Executive Director of the HMPI. As he tells us on today's program, the work that the initiative does has its roots in a 2018 Tulsa mental health study, the findings of which urgently called for policies that would foster problem-solving at levels around mental health.