ST presents Museum Confidential, a podcast co-created by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa

Today on StudioTulsa, we once again feature the Museum Confidential podcast, which is now beginning its seventh season (and which is co-created by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa). Our guest is one Cheech Marin -- as in "Cheech & Chong," of course -- who tells us about The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, which opened to much acclaim earlier this year. Nicknamed "The Cheech," this impressive, 61,420-square-foot venue resides in what used to be the downtown public library in Riverside, California. It houses nearly 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures.