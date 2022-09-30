© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

From the ST Archives: The late, great Hilary Mantel

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, September 30th.

The celebrated historical novelist died last week at age 70.

On this edition of ST, we remember Dame Hilary Mantel, a writer whose historical novels, personal memoirs, essays, and short stories had many admirers. She died last week. Mantel twice won the Booker Prize; the first time was for her 2009 novel, "Wolf Hall," which offered a fictional account of Thomas Cromwell's rise to power amid the court of Henry VIII, and the second time was for "Bring Up the Bodies" (the 2012 sequel to "Wolf Hall"). We spoke to Mantel in late 2018, when she was just about to receive the Helmerich Prize from the Tulsa Library Trust. At that time, she was completing the third volume of her Cromwell Trilogy: "The Mirror & the Light."

British Literature, Literature, English History, Historical Novels, King Henry VIII, Cromwell, Wolf Hall, Writers on Writing, Tulsa City-County Library, Tulsa Library, Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, Short Stories, Books
