"This Is Your Brain on Food" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Dr. Uma Naidoo. She's a board-certified psychiatrist (Harvard Medical School), a professional chef (Cambridge School of Culinary Arts), and a nutrition specialist (Cornell University). She's currently the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, and she joins us to talk about her bestselling book, "This Is Your Brain on Food." As noted by Dr. Walter Willett of Harvard University: "Dr. Naidoo brings together her background as a professional chef, Harvard-trained psychiatrist, and nutrition expert to take readers to the cutting edge of what we know, and don't know, about the complex connections between our diets and mental health. This is one of the great frontiers in medicine, and having her as a guide will be invaluable for anyone wanting to know more about this critically important and rapidly unfolding topic."