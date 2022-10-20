© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A discussion with Betony Vernon

Published October 20, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Photo of Betony Vernon
Aired on Wednesday, October 19th.

An artist, designer, and writer, Vernon is perhaps best known for her erotic jewelry.

On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our popular Museum Confidential podcast series, which is now in its 7th season (and which is a co-creation/co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa). This time around, MC speaks with Betony Vernon, an American artist, jewelry designer, fashion designer, and writer who now divides her time between Italy and France. Probably best known for her luxurious erotic jewelry, Vernon is also the author of "Paradise Found: An Erotic Treasury for Sybarites" and "The Boudoir Bible: The Uninhibited Sex Guide for Today."

