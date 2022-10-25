Tulsa Opera, now marking its 75th anniversary, will soon offer Rossini's "The Italian Girl"

Our guest is Aaron Beck, who was named the new artistic director of Tulsa Opera back in August. Beck has been with Tulsa Opera for a dozen years, previously serving as the director of the company's education and community outreach programs as well as its artistic administrator. Beck joins us to talk about the gala 75th-anniversary season of Tulsa Opera, which is just now getting underway with a staging of "The Italian Girl," Gioachino Rossini's lusty comedy of errors. Beck tells us about this exciting production in particular, as well as other works that Tulsa Opera will stage in the coming months. (For more information on Tulsa Opera, including how to get tickets, please visit their website.)